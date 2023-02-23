HamberMenu
EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 programme on Feb. 27

February 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will hold Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 programme in Shivamogga and Davangere districts on February 27 to cater to social security needs of organised workers and pensioners.

On that day, the programme will be held at the Machenahalli Industrial Association auditorium in Machenahalli, near Bhadravati.A similar event will be held at Maria Nivas High School, Mata Basilica Church Campus, Old PB Road at Harihara in Davangere district.

The event will create participatory awareness, and be an outreach programme for employers, employees, and pensioners, according to a press release issued by Shivamogga’s PF Commissioner.

The event for employers and employees will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For the pensioners, the programme will be held between 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., the release added.

