EPFO launches e-nomination facility

Members urged to make use of it

In an initiative to help family members of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members, Aadhaar-based e-nomination has been launched by the EPFO.

According to a press release by Regional PF Commissioner Mihir Kumar, with the launch of the e-nomination facility EPFO members can file the nomination online by visiting the member portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Mr. Mihir Kumar has said in the release that during the claim settlement process, particularly those related to sudden demise of EPFO members, the family members were forced to run around owing to the non-filing of nomination in the respective accounts.

The new facility can be availed by EPFO members if their mobile number is linked with UAN and the Aadhaar verification is also complete. The registration process is user-friendly and all members are advised to file their e-nomination at the earliest. A readily available e-nomination in the system will enable members/ beneficiaries to easily file online pension claims and in the event of demise, his or her nominee will be able to file an online claim based on the OTP on his/her Aadhaar linked mobile number.

Under the new facility, one doesn’t need to apply with any physical document to the employer or ex-employer after the online nomination is done, the release said.

Through the press release, the PF Commissioner has appealed to the EPFO members to file their e-nomination at the member interface of the portal immediately.

Further, all EPFO members should also advised to get basic KYC like Aadhaar and Bank account seeded to their UAN, so that they can avail online services, he has said.