Environmentalists to take out padayatra to ensure clean Tungabhadra river

Environmentalists of Shivamogga have decided to take out a march to spread awareness among the public about the conservation of the river Tungabhadra, beginning on November 4. The march will begin at Sringeri and culminate at Kishkinde near Gangavathi. The participants cover the path of the river from its origin.

B.M. Kumaraswamy, a retired professor and environmentalist, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said that Rashtriya Swabhimani Andolana, Paryavarana Trust had planned the padayatra with the help of many like-minded groups and organizations. “We are receiving a good response from many more groups and religious institutions for the march,” he said.

The groups did take out a padayatra to save the river Tunga last year from Gajanur to Kudali. The objective of the march was to ensure the river was not polluted. “The two-day Nirmala Tunga padayatra did succeed in attracting the government’s attention towards avoiding the release of polluted water into the river. There is some progress in achieving our goal with regard to Tunga River. Now, we are focussing on the river Tungabhadra,” he said.

Activists of the Rashtriya Swabhimani Andolana and Paryavaran Trust were present at the press conference.

