Environmentalists demand implementation of Madhav Gadgil’s report to prevent landslips in Western Ghats

Published - August 22, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The environmentalists of Hassan have demanded the State government implement the recommendations of Prof. Madhav Gadgil’s report on the conservation of the Western Ghats. Representatives of Hasiru Bhoomi Trust and other organsations submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner K.T. Shanthala on this issue on Wednesday.

Trust president R.P. Venkateshmurthy, treasurer M.B. Girija, members Appaji Gowda, Shivashankarappa, Advocate Kishor Kumar, and others were present while submitting the memorandum.

The activists said that the report submitted by Prof. Madhav Gadgil was comprehensive and appropriate for the conservation of the bio-diversity hotspot – Western Ghats. The recent landslips in Karnataka and Kerala had stressed the need for steps to protect the hillocks in the region. Had Gadgil’s report been implemented effectively, the recent disasters could have been avoided, they maintained.

The State government should act to prevent damage to the Western Ghats and safeguard the greenery, besides protecting biodiversity. Adhering to Gadgil’s report would help in avoiding disasters in the future, they added.

