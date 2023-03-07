Environmentalists angry over tree cutting in Hassan

March 07, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Hassan

Environmentalists in Hassan have taken exception to cutting trees in the city in the name of development. They have urged the Forest Department to take action against those who cut trees without following the set procedure and also take up compensatory planting on a large scale.

In a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, H.P.Mohan of Red Cross Society, Kishor Kumar of Malenadu Janapara Vedike, R.P. Venkateshamurthy of Hasirubhoomi Trust, and others said that hundreds of well-grown trees had been cut overnight for road development.

“Earlier, tree committees involving members of civil society, were active in the city. The Forest Department would follow the recommendations of the committee. However, no such committees exist now, and the tree cutting has been going on, while the Forest Department has remained a mute spectator”, said Mr. Mohan.

Mr. Venkateshamurthy said what was being projected as development was actually degradation. “The generations to come will have to suffer for being reckless towards nature. All politicians are interested in bringing in more concrete structures in place of parks. No political party is better”, he said.

Forest fire

They also urged the Forest Department to take measures to avoid incidents of forest fire. “The government should procure advance equipment to douse forest fires. It is disappointing to see the ground staff trying to stop fire from spreading using the age-old, ineffective methods”, said Mr. Mohan. He preferred the procurement of drones and helicopters to tackle forest fires.

Mr. Kishor Kumar urged the State government to honour the Forest Department staff who suffered serious injuries while attempting to douse a forest fire recently in Sakleshpur taluk. “Forest guard Sundaresh died in the incident, and three others suffered injuries. All of them deserve awards for their selfless service. The government should provide them the gadgets necessary to douse fire without getting hurt”, he added.