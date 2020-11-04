Environmentalist attacked by tusker

Mysuru

04 November 2020 23:32 IST

C.P. Muthanna of the Coorg Wildlife Society had a lucky escape when a wild tusker attacked him at his estate in Ammathi on Wednesday.

Forest Department staff who confirmed the incident said Muthanna, who is an environmental activist from the region, was walking in his estate when the tusker charged at him which left his right leg fractured. He was administered medical aid locally and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

