Karnataka

Environmentalist attacked by tusker

C.P. Muthanna of the Coorg Wildlife Society had a lucky escape when a wild tusker attacked him at his estate in Ammathi on Wednesday.

Forest Department staff who confirmed the incident said Muthanna, who is an environmental activist from the region, was walking in his estate when the tusker charged at him which left his right leg fractured. He was administered medical aid locally and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 11:34:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/environmentalist-attacked-by-tusker/article33025098.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY