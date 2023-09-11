ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental awareness should be included in school curriculum: Minister

September 11, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has proposed the inclusion of environmental awareness in the curriculum for students of classes 6 to 12.

Mr. Khandre, while launching the Sasya Shamala programme, said that the aim of the scheme is to encourage children to grow plants.

As part of this initiative, 50 lakh saplings will be planted in and around schools during the current year

“In 17 districts including those in Kalyan Karnataka where forest and green cover is less, instead of 50 saplings, 100 saplings will be given to schools in these districts unde the Sasya Shamala programme,” Mr. Khandre said.

He added that after he took over as Forest and Environment Minister, he decided to plant five crore saplings and that so far four crore saplings have been planted in the Vanamahotsava which started from July 1. He said that all these plants are geo-tagged, and an audit will be done to see how many plants survive after five years.

