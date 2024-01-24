ADVERTISEMENT

Environment testing laboratory comes up in Belagavi

January 24, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayanand Kashappanavar and the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar inaugurating Belgaum Test House in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayananda Kashappanavar and the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar inaugurated Belgaum Test House, an environment testing laboratory, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Started by the Belagavi-based Dambal Group, the facility has a capacity to measure quality of soil, water, air and other material against standards and detect pollution and contamination.

This can be used for industries, domestic and agriculture sources, automobiles and other purposes, the founders say.

Dr. Nimbalkar said that the environmental consultancy and laboratory is the first of its kind in design and it has dedicated field staff to collect field samples.

It has the latest technology supported with sophisticated and traceable equipment for analysis of Ambient Air Quality, Stack Emissions, Indoor Air Quality, Water Quality, Wastewater Quality, Noise Level, Soil Quality, Solid and Hazardous Waste and Research and Development in the field of Environmental Pollution.

Having such a facility will help promote industrial development in North Karnataka, Mr. Kashappanavar said.

