Environment testing laboratory comes up in Belagavi

January 24, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Belagavi

Member of Legislative Assembly Vijayananda Kashappanavar and the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar inaugurated Belgaum Test House, an environment testing laboratory, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Started by the Belagavi-based Dambal Group, the facility has a capacity to measure quality of soil, water, air and other material against standards and detect pollution and contamination.

This can be used for industries, domestic and agriculture sources, automobiles and other purposes, the founders say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nimbalkar said that the environmental consultancy and laboratory is the first of its kind in design and it has dedicated field staff to collect field samples.

It has the latest technology supported with sophisticated and traceable equipment for analysis of Ambient Air Quality, Stack Emissions, Indoor Air Quality, Water Quality, Wastewater Quality, Noise Level, Soil Quality, Solid and Hazardous Waste and Research and Development in the field of Environmental Pollution.

Having such a facility will help promote industrial development in North Karnataka, Mr. Kashappanavar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.