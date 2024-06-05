Environment Day rally organised; MCC urged to crack down on single-use plastic

The Karnataka State Youth Network and Rural Literacy and Health Programme (RLHP) took out a rally in the city on Wednesday to create public awareness on environmental conservation and the imperatives of reducing pollution levels.

The rally was held near Devaraja Market and Dufferin Clock tower and a memorandum was submitted to the MCC commissioner for enforcing single-use plastic ban as Mysuru was a tourist city and it was imperative to spruce up the cleanliness levels.

The memorandum also demanded stringent punishment of those violating the ban on single-use plastic and the strengthening the legal provisions pertaining to the ban.

It also called for creating awareness on waste segregation at source and wanted the MCC to coopt NGOs in the exercise. Calling for emphasis on environmental conservation, the MCC was also urged to put up hoardings at prominent places for creating environmental awareness.

Other demands included an increase in waste bins in public places, emphasis on planting saplings to shore up green cover, reducing pollution in the city, encourage households to install solar powered lighting and implement rain water harvesting among others.

U.N. Ravikumar, environmentalist, and others were present.

