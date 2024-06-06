ADVERTISEMENT

Environment Day: CII members plant 15,000 trees in Mysuru

Published - June 06, 2024 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CII members during the launch of a mega tree planting drive in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, organised a mega tree plantation drive to observe World Environment Day on Wednesday. Around 15,000 saplings were planted across Mysuru with the active participation of CII members. This initiative demonstrates collective commitment to environmental sustainability and highlights the essential role trees play in combating climate change, the CII said in a release.

B. Ramesh, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, inaugurated the CIIs’ drive. The event was attended by Jahnavi S., Deputy Commissioner of Police, Basavaraja K.N., Deputy Conservator of Forests, among others.

The CII members who contributed to the drive include Infosys Ltd., Cleanfix Schevaran, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd., rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd., NR Group, Cyient DLM, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Apollo BGS Hospitals, Siderforgerossi India Pvt. Ltd., Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd., IGBC Mysuru Centre, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Schevaran MassterKlean, ITC Ltd. - Food Division, Karnataka State Open University, Bhoruka Fabcons Pvt. Ltd., Minda Corporation Ltd., Funpluslearn Solutions LLP, Krushi Agro Technologies, Seshadripuram Degree College, Theorem Inc., among others, the CII release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US