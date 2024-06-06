Environment Day: CII members plant 15,000 trees in Mysuru

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, organised a mega tree plantation drive to observe World Environment Day on Wednesday. Around 15,000 saplings were planted across Mysuru with the active participation of CII members. This initiative demonstrates collective commitment to environmental sustainability and highlights the essential role trees play in combating climate change, the CII said in a release.

B. Ramesh, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, inaugurated the CIIs’ drive. The event was attended by Jahnavi S., Deputy Commissioner of Police, Basavaraja K.N., Deputy Conservator of Forests, among others.

The CII members who contributed to the drive include Infosys Ltd., Cleanfix Schevaran, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd., rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd., NR Group, Cyient DLM, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Apollo BGS Hospitals, Siderforgerossi India Pvt. Ltd., Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd., IGBC Mysuru Centre, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Schevaran MassterKlean, ITC Ltd. - Food Division, Karnataka State Open University, Bhoruka Fabcons Pvt. Ltd., Minda Corporation Ltd., Funpluslearn Solutions LLP, Krushi Agro Technologies, Seshadripuram Degree College, Theorem Inc., among others, the CII release said.