Kodagu district in Karnataka, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, has long been grappling with environmental issues. This year, amidst a severe drought, several trees have allegedly been felled and burnt near the Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest.

Environmentalists and activists in Kodagu have raised an alarm over this alleged destruction.

Members of the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, who recently visited the site, highlighted the issue. They lodged a complaint with Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna and also with the Forest Department. Following the complaint, the department registered an FIR and is conducting an investigation.

According to environmental activists, the Mundrote Forest Range, located near the Kerala border where the alleged illegal activity took place, is renowned for its rich flora, which includes over 6,000 species of trees and plants.

Thamoo Poovaiah, environment activist based in Kodagu, told The Hindu, “This area is located near the Talacauvery Sanctuary, recognised as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Karnataka. It is characterised by dense tropical evergreen forests that have largely remained untouched. The perpetrators have burnt the felled trees, increasing the risk of a forest fire that could have potentially spread to other parts of the Talacauvery Sanctuary.

“The Forest Department has failed to control such activities in the district and has been unaware of perpetrators burning trees, risking forest fires spreading to nearby areas. The accused have cleared more than five acres of reserve forest, an action with potentially serious ecological repercussions,” he added.

The Forest Department has filed a case against three individuals. Jaganath, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Virajpet, said that the department is investigating whether the tree-felling took place within the reserve forest or on the adjacent private land.

Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre told The Hindu that he has been alerted regarding the incident. He plans to send senior officials to the spot soon to further investigate the matter.

