An exhibition of cartoons by ever-green Enver Ahmed

July 24, 2023 09:30 am | Updated July 22, 2023 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Historian Dr. Ramachandra Guha on Saturday inaugurated the exhibition of the late Enver Ahmed, well-known Indian cartoonist, at the Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC). It was followed by an introductory lecture by Dr. Ritu Gairola Khanduri, the curator of the exhibition.

Enver Ahmed’s (1909-1992) was a political cartoonist who worked for nearly three decades across three prominent newspapers in India (then undivided). His career extended from the colonial era to the post-Independence years. “His political cartoons provide a significant testament to the history of the subcontinent. Ahmed’s brushstrokes reveal the political concerns, metaphors, and gibes of those years. Like the giants in the field, David Low and Shankar, Ahmed inspired a generation of cartoonists,” said a release from IIC.

“However, Ahmed also stood apart, and ahead of his time, by expressing, through bold lines and brilliant caricatures, his heartfelt anguish at the political violence amidst which the nation-states of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were born, and which to some extent they perpetuated,” said IIC. His pamphlet titled “Anatomy of a Betrayal” was particularly notable in the way in which it addressed cycles of violence. “Unyielding in his criticism of political systems which neglected human rights, and which were driven only by remorseless profits, Ahmed’s cartoons strike a sombre chord, capturing the harsh reality of the subcontinent and the global forces that shaped its destiny.”

Reflecting on the influence of cartoonists in the political landscape back then, IIC said, “Cartoons provided sharp political insight and effective public communication. As a result, cartoonists like Enver Ahmed can still serve us as our chroniclers, and as commentators on our past. If their works are displayed more often, as at this exhibition, they will provide future generations with an enduring, enjoyable, and sharp lens to perceive the past.”

Through this exhibition, based on her research, Dr. Ritu Gairola Khanduri, the author of “Caricaturing Culture in India” (published by Cambridge University Press), pays homage to Enver Ahmed, said the release.

The exhibition is taking place at Indian Cartoon Gallery, Bengaluru, and will continue from July 22 to August 5, except on Sundays.

