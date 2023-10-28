Entry of tourists to hill stations in Chikkamagaluru banned from November 4 to 6

October 28, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru district administration has banned tourists from visiting hill stations in the Chandradrona range from November 4 to 6 in view of the Datta Jayanti programme to be held by Srirama Sene at Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah.

C.N. Meena Nagaraj, Deputy Commissioner, issued the order prohibiting tourists from visiting the dargah, Seethalayyanagiri, Mullayyanagiri, Honnammanahalla, Manikyadhara, and Galikere places, between 6 a.m. on November 4 and 10 a.m. on November 6. Similarly, the movement of vehicles with long chassis will also be banned these days, the press communiqué said.