Karnataka

Entry of relatives not allowed in quarantine centres: DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, on Friday said that the entry of any relative or friend to quarantine centres in the district to give clothes, food or any other material was banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He was speaking at a meeting on precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Taluk Panchayat Hall at Kundapur in Udupi district.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that many people were coming with tiffin boxes containing food and clothes to give to their relatives who had been housed in different quarantine centres in the district. But they would not be allowed entry to the centres.

This was because there was a likelihood of COVID-19 being spread through empty tiffin boxes and used clothes returned by those inside the centres. “We cannot risk the health of 13 lakh people residing in the district by allowing this,” he stressed.

Legal action

Mr. Jagadeesha said that some miscreants from Mumbai and other places were calling elected representatives such as MPs and MLAs and officers, and recording the calls and later releasing them on the social media.

“Some people are calling from Mumbai, speaking like dons and releasing such recordings on social media. We will not be cowed down by them. Such calls should end now. We will take legal action against these persons and throw them into jails,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

