ADVERTISEMENT

Entry of public into Shivamogga airport site restricted

January 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Hassan

The DC issued this order following complaints that many people used to visit the place and drive on the runway

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani issued an order prohibiting the entry of public into the premises of Shivamogga Airport at Sogane near the city.

The civil works of the airport are in the final stages. A technical team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is expected to visit the site anytime soon for inspection. In the interest of security of the area and equipment at the site, the DC issued the order.

The DC issued this order following complaints that many people used to visit the place and drive on the runway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

DC Selvamani and SP G.K. Mithun Kumar have appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US