Entry of public into Shivamogga airport site restricted

January 24, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani issued an order prohibiting the entry of public into the premises of Shivamogga Airport at Sogane near the city.

The civil works of the airport are in the final stages. A technical team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is expected to visit the site anytime soon for inspection. In the interest of security of the area and equipment at the site, the DC issued the order.

The DC issued this order following complaints that many people used to visit the place and drive on the runway.

DC Selvamani and SP G.K. Mithun Kumar have appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration in this regard.

