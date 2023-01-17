Entry of Maharashtra MP barred in Belagavi

January 17, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi district administration has barred Dhariyasheel Mane, Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra, from visiting Belagavi. This was to stop him from participating in a Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) event and negate the possibility of him making provocative speeches.

On January 17, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, issued prohibitory orders under criminal procedure code section 144.

The order follows a letter from Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah that Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Prakash Margale and others had invited Mr. Mane to the martyr’s day event, in which around 300 persons were expected to participate.

The order cites disturbances in Belagavi following speeches by some leaders and some miscreants in Kolhapur in 2022. It also cites the case pending in the Supreme Court about the border row and appeals by local organisations against the visit.