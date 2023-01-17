HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entry of Maharashtra MP barred in Belagavi

He was invited by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES)

January 17, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah (centre) who wrte to the Deputy Commissioner seeking an order barring the entry of the Shiv Sena MP to the city.

A file photo of Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah (centre) who wrte to the Deputy Commissioner seeking an order barring the entry of the Shiv Sena MP to the city. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Belagavi district administration has barred Dhariyasheel Mane, Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra, from visiting Belagavi. This was to stop him from participating in a Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) event and negate the possibility of him making provocative speeches.

On January 17, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, issued prohibitory orders under criminal procedure code section 144.

The order follows a letter from Belagavi Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah that Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Prakash Margale and others had invited Mr. Mane to the martyr’s day event, in which around 300 persons were expected to participate.

The order cites disturbances in Belagavi following speeches by some leaders and some miscreants in Kolhapur in 2022. It also cites the case pending in the Supreme Court about the border row and appeals by local organisations against the visit.

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.