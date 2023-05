Entry into tourist places of Kodagu for eligible voters on May 10 only after casting votes

May 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

MYSURU

Eligible voters from Karnataka will be allowed into places of tourist interest in Kodagu on May 10 only after they cast their votes. A statement from the office of Deputy Director of Tourism in Madikeri said eligible voters from Karnataka can enter Raja Seat, Sunny Side Museum, Abbey Falls and Mallalli Falls between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. only after they have cast their votes. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.