HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entry into tourist places of Kodagu for eligible voters on May 10 only after casting votes

MYSURU

May 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Eligible voters from Karnataka will be allowed into places of tourist interest in Kodagu on May 10 only after they cast their votes. A statement from the office of Deputy Director of Tourism in Madikeri said eligible voters from Karnataka can enter Raja Seat, Sunny Side Museum, Abbey Falls and Mallalli Falls between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. only after they have cast their votes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.