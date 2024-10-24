Entry fee to Mysuru palace revised

The entry fee to the Mysuru palace has been revised.

The office of the Mysuru Palace Board said the entry fee has been hiked while providing services such as luggage room, shoe stand, and restrooms for the tourists for free.

The entry fee to the palace has been hiked to ₹120 per person from ₹100, and for children aged between 10 years and 18 years the entry fee has been revised to ₹70 from ₹50, and there is no entry fee for children below ten years of age.

While the entry fee for students coming to the palace as part of their study tour has been fixed at ₹50 from ₹30, the entry fee for foreign tourists has been hiked to ₹1,000 per person from ₹100, a note said here.

The entry fee for foreign nationals has been increased by ₹900.

Sound and Light Show resumes

The Sound and Light Show that was temporarily suspended during the Dasara festivities at the palace was resumed on Thursday.

The show is held daily in the evening and is one of the major attractions for the tourists.

During Dasara, the palace attracted a large number of tourists and the palace attracted more than 4 million tourists in 2023-24. In the current financial year, 19.29 lakh tourists visited the palace between April 1 and September 30.

The number of tourists visiting the palace during 2024-25 may once again cross the 4 million mark if the same trend of footfalls continue.

