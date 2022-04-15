Entry fee exemption sought

The VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust (VKET) in Mysuru has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking exemption from paying entry fee to serving and retired armed and paramilitary forces personnel visiting the General Thimayya Memorial Museum in Madikeri.

The exemption in paying an entry fee of ₹ 20 has been sought as a matter of “principle” for honouring the services rendered by them, said Air Veteran and Advocate M.N. Subramani, who is also the president of VKET, Mysuru.

He has also urged the Director of Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, Government of Karnataka, to impress upon the Chief Minister to pass orders in this regard.

He said the exemption should be granted upon production of identity cards issued by the competitive authority.

Mr. Subramani said the suggestion came from an 85-year-old ex serviceman Manira T. Nachappa, who had fought three major wars when he served the 37 Coorg Medium Regiment from November 1957 to December 1977.

He said Mr. Nachappa met him at the recent annual general body meeting of T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association in Kodagu and urged him to take up the issue with the authorities.