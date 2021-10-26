Entry allowed into temple during Hasanamba festival

People will have to show vaccination certificate and ID card

The Hassan district administration has decided to allow the public to visit Hasanamba Temple during Hasanamba festival beginning on Thursday. Earlier, the administration had resolved to allow only elected representatives and very important persons.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in charge of Hassan district, said on Tuesday that members of the public could visit the temple barring on the first day (October 28) and the last day (November 6). The devotees would be allowed between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. and later between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The visitors would have to carry copies of their COVID-19 vaccination certificate and an identity card to gain entry to the temple. Those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed inside, the Minister said.

The administration would make all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. There would be special entry passes worth ₹300 and ₹1,000 each, the Minister said. However, he appealed to elderly people to stay put at home and take care of their health instead of visiting the temple amidst a huge crowd. The police would deploy personnel to handle the crowd and CCTV cameras would be installed around the temple, he added.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and others were present at the press conference. Earlier, the Minister held a meeting with officials about the festival preparations.