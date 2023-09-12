Entrust Foundation to mark its founders day

September 12, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - Bengaluru

Ekatvam, an initiative of the Entrust Foundation, will mark its Founders Day event with a tribute to noted Carnatic musician, M.S. Subbulakshmi. This year, the event which provides a forum for both emerging and accomplished musicians, will feature one of the most sought-after musicians of her generation, Amritha Murali. The concert, which will also feature Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma on the mridangam, Charulata Ramanujam on the violin, and Guru Prasanna on the khanjira, seeks to celebrate the rich legacy of Subbulakshmi, the first to receive both the Bharat Ratna and the Ramon Magsaysay award.

The event will be held at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur on September 17 between 6 and 8.30 pm. Entry is free and all are welcome. Contact bic@bangaloreinternationalcentre.org for more details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.