Entrepreneurs will be invited to set up industries: Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that industrialists and entrepreneurs would be invited to set up industries in various places in different districts of the State, including Dharwad, and asked the officials of different government departments to extend necessary cooperation to encourage them.

Chairing a meeting to review the programmes of the District Industries Centre (DIC) and various boards and corporations at the KUIDFC Auditorium in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Shettar asked the officials of the district administration to focus on encouraging new entrepreneurs and industrialists.

“Don’t make them run from pillar to post for every work. The State government is ready to provide land and other facilities to new entrepreneurs. Based on the demand, the government will also acquire land,” he said.

Referring to the availability of 3,700 acres of land at Durgadakere off Dharwad-Belagavi Road, Mr. Shettar said that the land acquisition process was under litigation now and asked the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad to get details on the status of litigation.

The Minister said that while the draft of Industrial Policy 2019 was ready, the State government would revise it if found necessary and subsequently steps would be taken to implement it. Mentioning that the focus would be on developing industrially backward areas, he said that Hubballi-Dharwad would also be developed on the lines of Bengaluru, Belagavi, Koppal and Ballari.

Referring to the unallotted industrial sites in various industrial areas, he asked the officials to immediately take steps to allot them to interested industrialists and entrepreneurs.

“Industrialists have submitted memoranda seeking upgradation and declaration of Belur, Tarihal and Gokul industrial estates as townships and the State government will take a decision after a discussion,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan said that there was scope for establishment of various industries in Dharwad and stress would be on developing farm-based industries.

Joint Director of District Industries Centre P. Nagesh said that there were 38,222 small and very small industries employing around 2,16,727 persons and in the current year, 5,166 industries had been set up with an investment of ₹ 674.46 crore.

He said that there were six industrial estates in the district developed by KIADB in an area of 2,867.72 acres and six industrial estates developed by KSSIDC where 547 stalls had been set up and 790 sites developed.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat B.C. Sateesh, Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal, Assistant Commissioner Mohammed Zuber and others were present.