Entrepreneur builds NICU/SNCU for KIMS

March 09, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

To cater to the advanced healthcare requirements for the newborns, entrepreneur V.S.V. Prasad has built NICU (Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit)/ SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) at a cost of ₹1.5 crore at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and the hi-tech facility will be formally handed over to KIMS on Monday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, director of KIMS S.F. Kammar said that the NICU/SNCU named ‘Swarna Shishu Dhama’ would be formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Praveen Pawar on Monday at 11.30 a.m. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, State Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil and others would participate in the event, he said.

Dr. Kammar said that the new facility would help KIMS in meeting the advanced treatment requirements of outborn babies (babies that took birth in other hospitals) as KIMS acted as tertiary care unit for the North Karnataka region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the facilities at the NICU/SNCU, neonatologist D.H. Marthandappa said that the unit spread over 6,700 sq.ft had been equipped with all the hi-tech equipment and facilities which were available in private hi-tech hospitals. The 45-bed SNCU will be able to treat up to 200 outborn babies per month as it had already been provided with requisite staff and additional 15 personnel would soon be deployed, he said.

Dr. Marthandappa said that Mr. Joshi had advised the then director Ramalingappa Antaratani and Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to seek contribution to build the SNCU from Mr. Prasad who volunteered to fund the entire project in memory of his late father Chigurupati Mallikarjuna Rao.

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad said that he volunteered to build and hand the facility over to KIMS because he knew that civil works usually take longer time to complete under the government set-up. “We have made sure that high medical standards are maintained while creating the facility. It has jointless resilient sheet floor (medical grade); HEPA filter Central AC; segregation of babies room; international-quality equipment and a separate NICU dedicated for post-cardiac cases. Private hospitals charge in thousands for such facilities, but in KIMS it will be made available free of cost to the poorest of the poor”, he said.

The principal of KIMS Ishwar Hosamani said that contribution from philanthropists for creating facilities at KIMS hospital had increased post COVID-19 and KIMS would request people to come forward to contribute further for the development of the healthcare facilities. Nodal Officer Laxmikant Lokare was present.

Advanced facilities

The NICU/SNCU has a Preterm ICU, Term ICU, Step Down, Kangaroo mother care, mother side babies and others along with accessory areas like a counselling room, data operator rooms, milk expression areas, fluid preparation areas and equipment and drug storage areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.