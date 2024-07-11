ADVERTISEMENT

Entrance test on Sunday for Belagavi students for orientation course

Published - July 11, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Samutkarsh Trust, an RSS affiliate organisation, will conduct an entrance test for students of class 6, 7, 8 and 9 for a free orientation course to prepare them for later taking Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

The entrance test will be conducted at Mahila Vidyalaya on College Road in Belagavi at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Classes are being conducted for the purpose for the last eight years at KLS IMER College in Belagavi, said a release from director-general of the trust Jitendra Nayak.

Details can be had from trust coordinator Pratibha Patil on Ph: 7899794717.

