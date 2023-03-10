’Entire credit for Expressway project goes to PM Modi’ , says Pratap Simha

March 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Ridiculing Congress’ claims that it initiated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project and staked credit for it, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said here on Friday that he was prepared for a discussion on the subject with former Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.

Speaking to media persons Mr.Simha mocked at the Congress claims that it was responsible for upgrading the highway to NHAI status and had secured in principle approval for the Expressway project. Mr.Simha said upgradation of State highways to national highways was automatic once the passenger car units exceed a certain figure (10,000 PCUs)

‘’The Congress has done some routine procedural work but the actual work was done by the BJP. The entire credit for the project goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sanctioned ₹9,500 crore for the works’’, said Mr. Simha.

‘He said once the vehicle density on the road exceeds 10,000 PCUs it automatically gets upgraded as NH and ‘’does not require either Siddaramaiah or Mahadevappa for it’’. Mr.Simha said Mr. Mahadevappa did not visit Ramanagaram when the highway was flooded nor did he defend the project when there was criticism by D.K.Suresh, MP, but now wants to claim credit.

Responding to the accidents on the expressway as alleged by the Congress Mr. Simha said one has to blame the carelessness of the drivers and could not blame the road for accidents.

The MP said though BJP has no presence in Mandya or old Mysuru region Mr.Modi has showered it with projects as he believed in the concept of “Sab Ka Saath Sab ka Vikas” and hence the BJP was bound to perform well in the coming elections in these areas.