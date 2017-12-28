Entire Bagalkot observes bandh

The bandh called by various farmers association in support of the demand for Mahadayi waters passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the district.

Though only two taluks, Hungund and Badami of the district, fall under the Mahadayi project, the bandh was observed in the entire district.

During the bandh, the agitators blocked the highway and roads by burning tyres at several places.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and government buses did not operate.

Thought the district administration did not declare a holiday for schools and colleges, educational institutions recorded fewer strength as buses remained off the road.

Not just students even commuters faced problems in reaching their destinations in the absence of buses.

At some places, people were seen volunteering to offer water and juice to the agitators to express their solidarity with the agitation.