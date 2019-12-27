Enthusiasts watch solar eclipse

As the weather gods obliged, residents of the twin cities, from schoolchildren to senior citizens, were able to enjoy watching the solar eclipse on Thursday.

Unlike in other parts of the State where cloudy weather disappointed skygazers, the residents of the twin cities were fortunate enough to have a glimpse of the celestial event.

In both Hubballi and Dharwad, people gathered at public spaces, including Nrupatunga Betta, Indira Glass House in Hubballi, Kadapa Maidan and the Regional Science Centre in Dharwad, to watch the eclipse. Science enthusiasts were seen watching the eclipse using sun filters and some were even seen using pieces of thick dark glasses to watch the event. At the Indira Glass House, after watching the eclipse, members of different Dalit organisations consumed breakfast in an attempt to create awareness.

Regional Centre

The Dharwad Regional Science Centre (DRSC), where large screens were put up to telecast the eclipse live and telescopes were provided, had visitors in good numbers. Apart from science students and people from different walks of life, several prominent personalities, including the former Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Police Commissioner R. Dilip, and others turned up at the centre to watch the solar eclipse.

Myth-buster

In a bid to create awareness about the solar eclipse and myths surrounding the celestial event, progressive writers, activists and several students gathered in big numbers at Kadapa Maidan in Dharwad. During the eclipse, food was cooked and subsequently, served to demonstrate that nothing would happen even if people consumed food during the period of the eclipse.

During the programme, the intellectuals explained in detail the concept of the eclipse and appealed to the participants not to be fooled by astrologers, who, he said, were weaving a web of fear around the eclipse among the people.

Stay indoor

However, superstitions seemed to have gained an upper hand in the twin cities with many residents deciding to stay indoors and watch the celestial event on television rather than watching it live. Due to the superstitions and apprehensions surrounding the solar eclipse, most did not venture out during the time of the solar eclipse.

Consequently, the day started a bit late, especially for the shopkeepers, businessmen, traders and vendors. During the time of the eclipse, some busy roads wore a deserted look as not many people were seen on the roads. Due to the superstitions surrounding the eclipse, food joints, eateries and hotels did not seen many customers in the morning and several chose to remain closed till the eclipse concluded. Government offices, banks and even commercial set-ups had few visitors till the eclipse ended. Some of the temples in the twin cities remained closed during the eclipse, while at some others, bhajans were rendered. In some temples, the whole premises was washed before pujas were performed for the deities.