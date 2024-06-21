Enthusiasts take part in yoga day celebrations

People from different walks of life came out in large numbers to participate in the International Yoga Day programmes and performed yogasanas in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttar Kannada, and Davangere districts on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from official government programmes, several schools and colleges, private organisations and associations, including residents associations, organised early morning programmes. Early in the morning, people were seen proceeding to the yoga venues carrying yoga mats and water bottles.

In Dharwad, district administration in association with the AYUSH Department and several local organisations including Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Mahishi trust, and others conducted yoga camps. Yoga gurus demonstrated the asanas and briefed people on benefits of performing yogasanas and pranayama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Balvikas Academy (KBA) Sangamesh Babaleshwar inaugurated the programme and said that yoga being an ancient practice had the solution to all kinds of physical and mental problems, he said. He said that KBA had decided to utilise 20% of its annual grant to provide training on yoga to children across the State.

Presiding over the programme, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said yoga worked like medicine to maintain physical and mental health. The importance of yoga had spread to the world with many nations adopting it, she said.

Yoga day programmes were held at Karnatak College, District Institute of Education & Training, K.E. Board’s First Grade Arts & Commerce College, Karnatak High School, Shanti Sadan High school, Lingayat Bhavan in Dharwad and at PC Jabin College, KLE Technological University and various other institutions in Hubballi. At JSS SDM school and college in Vidyagiri over 6,000 students actively took part in the programme.

In the districts of Haveri, Gadag, Uttar Kannada, and Davangere, district and taluk-level yoga day programmes. Talks on the importance of yoga and healthy lifestyle were delivered by resource persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.