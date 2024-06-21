GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enthusiasts take part in yoga day celebrations

Published - June 21, 2024 08:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and other officials taking part in the yoga day celebrations in Dharwad on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and other officials taking part in the yoga day celebrations in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People from different walks of life came out in large numbers to participate in the International Yoga Day programmes and performed yogasanas in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttar Kannada, and Davangere districts on Friday.

Apart from official government programmes, several schools and colleges, private organisations and associations, including residents associations, organised early morning programmes. Early in the morning, people were seen proceeding to the yoga venues carrying yoga mats and water bottles.

In Dharwad, district administration in association with the AYUSH Department and several local organisations including Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Mahishi trust, and others conducted yoga camps. Yoga gurus demonstrated the asanas and briefed people on benefits of performing yogasanas and pranayama.

Chairman of Karnataka Balvikas Academy (KBA) Sangamesh Babaleshwar inaugurated the programme and said that yoga being an ancient practice had the solution to all kinds of physical and mental problems, he said. He said that KBA had decided to utilise 20% of its annual grant to provide training on yoga to children across the State.

Presiding over the programme, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said yoga worked like medicine to maintain physical and mental health. The importance of yoga had spread to the world with many nations adopting it, she said.

Yoga day programmes were held at Karnatak College, District Institute of Education & Training, K.E. Board’s First Grade Arts & Commerce College, Karnatak High School, Shanti Sadan High school, Lingayat Bhavan in Dharwad and at PC Jabin College, KLE Technological University and various other institutions in Hubballi. At JSS SDM school and college in Vidyagiri over 6,000 students actively took part in the programme.

In the districts of Haveri, Gadag, Uttar Kannada, and Davangere, district and taluk-level yoga day programmes. Talks on the importance of yoga and healthy lifestyle were delivered by resource persons.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.