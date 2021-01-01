Enthusiastic response to reopening of classes in Mysuru

Students happy to be back; officials check safety protocols

The reopening of schools and colleges on Saturday, after 9 months of pandemic-induced closure, evoked warm response from the student community in Mysuru district.

While the district administration had taken all precautionary measures including thermal screening and provision of sanitizers to comply with COVID-19 related protocols, the students too displayed their responsibility in ensuring social distancing in the campus and wearing masks.

Classes under Vidyagama programme will be conducted for students from Standard 6 to 9 while regular sessions will be held for 10th and II PUC students as they prepare for the board examinations during the year.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Panduranga said the attendance was 50 per cent to 60 per cent across the region and all students had brought a consent letter from their parents.

Senior officials of the district administration along with the personnel and staff of DDPI office went around the city and district to gauge the response and ensure that the COVID-19 protocols were in place.

The students were enthusiastic in returning to the classes and they were offered pen and rose in some schools while welcoming them, Mr. Panduranga said. The teachers too were received warmly with flowers and they expressed their happiness over resumption of offline classes. The principal of Maharani’s PU College extended New Year greetings to both students and teachers and welcomed them.

All the schools and colleges were sanitized and spruced up on Friday ahead of the reopening of classes. The Kukkarahalli Government Higher Primary School in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, was adorned with mango and plantain leaves – generally used on festive occasions – to mark the resumption of classes and had a festive mood on the occasion.

As per the protocol, all institutions had earmarked one room for isolation but Mr. Panduranga said there were no cases of either the student or any teacher displaying symptoms related to COVID-19.

The district administration had conducted free RT-PCR camp for students. In all, there are 2,08,605 students in classes 6 to 10 in the district and 20,088 teachers

In the neighbouring district of Chamarajanagar, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi went around the schools and welcomed students with roses. He extended individual greetings and inquired about their welfare.

Students said they were happy to return to the classes and they were not pressured at all. Mr. Ravi appealed to the teachers and the School Development and Monitoring Committee members to ensure that students were taken proper care of as parents had reposed trust in them for the well being of their children.