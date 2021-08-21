‘Ensuring quality needed for success at global level’

HUBBALLI

21 August 2021 18:44 IST

Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan has emphasised the need for ensuring good quality in products and services in order achieve success at the global level.

He was inaugurating ‘World Entrepreneurs’ Day’, organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood at the Centre of Entrepreneur Development of Karnataka in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Minister said that entrepreneurs should make use of advanced technology to promote their products.

Mentioning about plans of various companies engaged in e-business and many others to enter the Indian e-market segment, Mr. Narayan called on the entrepreneurs to make use of the opportunity to promote their products at the global level.

The Minister said that 95% of the entrepreneurship ventures in India were a failure and the main reasons for that were lack of planning, training, and poor knowledge about market conditions. Only 5% who made proper planning and execution have succeeded, he said.

Elaborating on the government plans on promoting entrepreneurship along with the programmes of the Union government, he said that budding entrepreneurs were being identified and trained in a systematic manner apart from giving them incentives.

The National Education Policy-2020 was aimed at grooming entrepreneurial skills during the learning stages itself and the government was taking steps to train the entrepreneurs in a systematic way to increase their success rate, he said.

CEO of Krishikalpa Foundation C.M. Patil, shared his journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur. “Apart from hard work, one should know how to deal with the government, should have proper guidance of a guru and faith in God,” he said.

On the occasion, entrepreneurs and budding innovators trained by CEDOK were felicitated.