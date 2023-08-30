‘Ensuring empowerment of women is the idea behind guarantee schemes’

August 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that the State government has been bringing in changes by implementing guarantee schemes as promised before Assembly elections.

He was addressing a gathering after launching the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is one among the five guarantees promised to the people of the State by the Congress, has been officially launched assuring a financial aid of ₹2,000 to the woman head of a family every month through direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. The beneficiary bank accounts should be linked with the respective Aadhaar number.

“Ensuring empowerment of women and financial stability among middle-class families are the motivation behind the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The party decided to announce this scheme during the Praja Dhwani Yatra after it realised the problems of middle-class families in meeting their needs in the face of increasing prices. And, therefore, the government implemented the scheme today as per its earlier commitment. Hence, the beneficiaries should make use of the scheme,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

He said that 2.18 lakh families of the 2.64 lakh identified will get benefits under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and the remaining families can get benefit by enrolling themselves anytime from now.

The Congress government has already implemented Shakti, Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyothi schemes, while the Yuva Nidhi is yet to be implemented.

The Minister formally distributed order copies to the beneficiaries during the programme.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur also spoke.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department Veeranagouda and others were present.