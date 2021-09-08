Ensuring eco-friendly Ganesh festivities

To ensure that there is no water pollution due to immersion of Ganesh idols, a young artist from Kakalwar village in Gurmitkal taluk Lakshman Kumbar has chosen clay to make the idols this year.

Mr. Kumbar has been making Ganesh idols every year during the festival. But, due to water pollution caused by immersion of plaster of Paris idols and those with chemical paints, he has opted for clay to make the idols this time. He has also created awareness among people to buy and establish Ganesh idols made only of clay.

“Being a citizen first, it is my duty to create awareness among people to choose clay Ganesh idols instead of those made of plaster of Paris or those painted with chemicals which when immersed will cause water pollution,” Mr. Kumbar said and added that there is a demand for clay Ganesh idols this time when compared to last year.

Considering the pandemic situation, the State government has imposed certain conditions on public festivities of Ganesh Chathurti.

“People should adhere to these conditions and follow the guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Normally, public celebrations of Ganesh Chathurti see Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris or those painted in chemical colours being installed in public places. But, this time they have to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way.