‘Ensure women’s sensibilitiesreceive due importance’

Formulating laws and making efforts to sensitise society to women’s rights should go hand-in-hand to ensure that women did not face injustice, while, at the same time, their sensibilities receive due importance, said senior Kannada writer Hemalatha Mahishi.

Inaugurating the anniversary of the Uttar Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha and after presenting endowment awards for women writers here on Sunday, Ms. Mahishi said that women cannot always knock on the doors of the judiciary to get justice. Society should be enlightened on their feelings of persistent worry.

Since time immemorial women have always got a raw deal in society. They are exposed to dowry harassment, deprived of property rights, higher education and they undergo atrocities, she said. A woman can sail through such incidents when she faces them courageously, she said.

There is a rich tradition of women literature in Kannada and the works of women writers should see the light of day, she said.

Today, the new-age woman writers are focussing more on short stories and poetry but not keen on writing novels. She asked such writers to focus on writing novels, she added.

Writer Akshata Hunchadakatti said that all have to contribute their voice to abolishing atrocities against women and help get more opportunities for women at the administrative level. The organisations working for women should be strengthened, she said.

On the occasion, Komaladevi Sahitya Saraswati Award was presented to T.N. Nagaratna and Akka Annapurnathai, while Shantadevi Kanavi Award was given to Vasumati Udupa and Bhagirathi Hegde. Lata Rajshekar Kavya Award was given to J.N. Tejashri and Akshata Hunchadkatti. Sangha president Veena Sankangoudar presided over the programme.