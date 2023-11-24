ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure water supply in drought-hit areas, Revenue Minister tells officials

November 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in drought-hit areas. He also asked them to ensure availability of fodder.

Mr. Gowda’s direction came during a review on the water supply and drought management with the department Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh on Friday.

“Officials should ensure that no village faces water scarcity. Villages having water problem have to be listed out first and higher capacity borewells identified in such areas. Deputy Commissioners should fix standard rates and supply water through private tankers to affected pockets. Float tenders immediately, release the payments within 15 days, and use the funds available with the zilla panchayats,” Mr. Gowda directed.

The Minister said there is no shortage of fodder in the State, but asked officials to prevent illegal transportation of fodder kits to other States.

