‘Ensure victory of candidates supported by the BJP’

YADGIR

06 December 2020 22:19 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has urged BJP workers to put in efforts to ensure the victory of candidates supported by the party in the coming gram panchayat elections in Yadgir district.

He was addressing a gathering at Arbol Kalyan Mantap in Shahapur on Thursday.

Mr. Savadi said that the party is going to organise Gram Swaraj programmes in all 31 districts and it has already commenced such events in many key places to give a boost to party workers to face the elections confidently and ensure the victory of party-supported candidates.

“The party has a strong base of prominent workers who have proved their strength in all elections so far and hopes that they will work with the same enthusiasm even in the gram panchayat elections,” he said.

Housing Minister V. Somanna said that both the Union and State governments have introduced new programmes for the welfare of the people. “If candidates supported by the party win the elections, it would be easy to implement such programmes effectively and reach the benefits to rural families,” he added.

Making it clear that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been treating all MLAs equally, irrespective of the parties they represented, Mr. Somanna said that grants for the constituency of Congress and Janata Dal(S) MLAs have been released and there is no discrimination in this regard.

MLA Narasimha Naik, who endorsed Mr. Somanna, said that Shahapur constituency represented by Congress MLA was sanctioned considerable grant by the State government. The Budihal-Peerapur Lift Irrigation Project, which will irrigate dry land in the both Surpur and Shahapur constituencies, was sanctioned ₹ 600 crore and apart from this, a permanent drinking water project was implemented for Shahapur city at a cost of Rs.64 crore. “If the government has a discriminatory attitude, these grants would not have been sanctioned,” he pointed out.

MP Bhagwanth Khuba, MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, the former MLAs Guru Patil and Baburao Chinchansur also spoke.

MLCs B.G. Patil and Shashil G. Namoshi, district BJP president Sharanabhupal Reddy, Ashwath Narayan, the former MLAs Doddappagowda Patil Naribol, Amarnath Patil, Amathappa Kandkur, Chandrashekhargouda Magnur, Mallanna Maddi, Nagarathna Kuppi and others were present.