‘Ensure vaccination of all college students, staff’

YADGIR

29 June 2021 20:01 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has asked officials to ensure vaccination of all students and teaching and non-teaching staff of government and private colleges in Yadgir district.

She was holding a video conference in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Dr. Ragapriya said that colleges should call each student over phone to make enquiries and also send messages asking them to get vaccinated. She also said that officials should strictly tell students that they will not get admission for the next year if they do not get vaccinated.

Officials informed the Deputy Commissioner that a total of 21,342 students are studying in degree colleges in the government and private sector. And, there are 1,153 teaching and 505 non-teaching staff working in these institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner said that everybody, including the teaching and non-teaching staff and other employees of high and primary schools, should get vaccinated.

CMC officials should launch vaccination drive for eligible citizens in each ward under the CMC limits, she added.

Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal, District Health Officer Indhumathi Kamashetty and others were present.