Ensure universal vaccination of teenagers, officials told

Belagavi In-charge Secretary asks officers to reach targets

District in-charge Secretary L.K. Atiq has instructed officials to ensure 100% coverage of COVID-19 vaccine among the 15-18 age group.

Officials have overshot the target of 100% vaccination as far as first dose is concerned among other age groups. Now, they should ensure that there is universal coverage among teenagers too, the officer said in an online meeting with other officials in Belagavi district.

He also told officials to ensure that the second and the precautionary booster doses are administered as per the target.

He observed that progress has been slow in some taluks, including Ramdurg, Raibag and Khanapur. He asked the officials to speed it up with focussed attention.

“You need to find out what is the problem there and find solutions that will address them,’’ he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that officials have achieved 92% target as far as second dose is concerned and 100% under the first dose.

Mr. Atiq asked officials to see that grants of various departments did not lapse for lack of progress or slow progress. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer to personally monitor this.

“March is approaching and we should ensure that each department reaches its physical and economic targets for the year. Any laxity could lead to lapsing of grants by the first of April, when the new financial year starts,” Mr. Atiq said.

The Secretary asked officials to utilise local area development funds of legislators to build new anganwadis as the State Government is releasing only ₹5 lakh per anganwadi, which may not be enough.

Mr. Hiremath said that the crop loss survey for the rabi season is nearly 95% completed and officials have released ₹95 crore to farmers who have suffered crop loss.