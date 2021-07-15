‘Ensure unhindered works until Koorgalli CMC becomes operational’

MYSURU

15 July 2021 18:47 IST

Owners of industrial units highlight problems, appeal to DC

Industries in Mysuru have urged the district administration to ensure that works including issuance of documents for property registrations and mortgage loans and promoting industrial development in Koorgalli and Belavadi industrial areas, on the city outskirts, are unaffected until the City Municipal Council (CMC) comprising Koorgalli, Belavadi and Hinkal Gram Panchayats, becomes fully operational.

The CMC merging the three GPs was created to upgrade the civic infrastructure of the new areas without burdening the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The GPs had become part of Mysuru with the city’s rapid expansion, and the areas under GPs were facing hurdles, including solid waste management and cleanliness.

“We have been told that the changeover from the GP to CMC may take at least two to three months though the government is yet to post requisite number of staff to make the CMC at Koorgalli fully operational. Until then, some alternative arrangements should be made to ensure that industries and public were not put to hardship for getting government records,” said Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, Mysuru Industries Association and MSME Council.

Advertising

Advertising

He told The Hindu that the Koorgalli Gram Panchayat no more exists now and the staff had been posted elsewhere. Koorgalli is one of the important industrial areas in Mysuru. It takes at least two to three months as told by the Municipality officials for the CMC to become fully functional. Till such time, no tax can be paid and Forms 9 and 11 were not available. Loans against mortgage in banks and property registrations will stop in the absence of documents. Therefore, the issue needs to be resolved soon, he pleaded.

“The KIADB puts conditions for setting up industries after allotting sites. If industries don’t get loans in time because of lack of documents, the industrial development gets delayed, causing difficulties to the entrepreneurs,” he argued.

The MIA secretary said the issue has been brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and his intervention has been sought to resolve it.