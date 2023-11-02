‘Ensure transparency in exams’

November 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Yadgir

K.R. Durugesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, has suggested the officials to conduct fair, proper and transparent examinations for Kannada to recruit to group C posts on November 4 and 5 in Raichur.

He was addressing a preliminary meeting held in Raichur on Thursday.

Dr. Durugesh said that nine supervisors and local inspectors, three route officers and two supervisors have been appointed to inspect nine examination centres where competitive exams for group C posts are going to be conducted in Raichur taluk on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that seven each supervisors and local inspectors, two each route officers and observers have been appointed in seven examination centres where competitive and Kannada language examinations are going to be conducted in Raichur taluk on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.