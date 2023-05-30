HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure there is no shortage of sowing seeds and fertilisers for khariff, Agri Minister tells officials

May 30, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday instructed officials concerned to ensure that there is no shortage of sowing seeds and fertilisers for khariff season.

The Minister, who held the first review meeting of Agriculture Department, told the officials that sowing was expected to be brisk as there was no shortfall in pre-monsoon rains when compared to the normal average.

He said the State had set a target of sowing 82.35 lakh hectares of land for khariff. Similarly, the pre-monsoon sowing had seen a progress of 84% so far with 2.48 lakh hectares of land being sown far as against the target of 2.95 lakh hectares, he noted.

The State had a stock of 7.85 lakh quintal of sowing seeds as against the demand for 5.54 lakh qunital, the officials told the Minister. Similarly, there was no shortage of fertilisers, the officials told him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.