Karnataka

‘Ensure students reach exam centres without any hitch’

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has directed the officials to make all arrangements to help students write the SSLC and PU examinations in a hassle-free manner.

Chairing a meeting of officials here on Wednesday, Ms. Deepa said that the officials concerned should ensure that no student appearing for SSLC examination is deprived of a chance to write the examination. They should also see that every student reaches the respective examination centres without any hitch. The safety of candidates should get top priority. All examination centres should be sanitised well before the examination commenced. The education officials should have the domicile address of students and make public transport arrangements for them. Using sanitisers, wearing masks and social distancing should be strictly followed.

Scouts and Guides volunteers would be roped in to help students reach their examination halls. Face masks are being provided by Scouts and Guides. Officials should visit examination centres and check roofs to avoid leakage in case of rain, she said.

DDPI Mohan Hanchate said that 27,841 candidates have enrolled for the SSLC examinations in the district. The department has set up 90 examination centres. There are 17 additional centres and all centres have been provided with CCTV cameras. Along with other staff, para-medical staff would also be present. Seating arrangement for 18-20 students has been made in each one of the rooms, he said.

Deputy Director, Pre-University, Sharada Kiresur said that nearly 22,000 students would write the PU examination in 38 centres of the district.

