Ensure speedy disbursal of amenities and services, officials told

January 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra said in Madikeri on Saturday, January 21, that officials should ensure prompt service to the public within a definite time frame.

He was speaking before receiving public grievances at the Kodagu Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Madikeri. Mr. Phaneendra said those in public life should be responsible to the society around them and should promptly deliver the services excepted of them by the beneficiaries without entailing delay.

The Upa Lokayukta – who is on a 3-day tour of the district, said the Constitution of India has bestowed rights to every citizen besides specifying duties and it was imperative on everyone to abide by it for the all round progress of the country. The citizens are entitled to receive benefits of various programmes of the government and officials should ensure that the benefits reach the last man and cover every beneficiary, said Mr. Phaneendra.

He said in case there were discrepancies in service delivery or there was dereliction of duty then the public can complain to the Lokayukta which will conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the government directing appropriate action to resolve the issue.

The Upa Lokayukta said the public could file complaints in case of violation of individual or community rights and said that those holding public office should not betray the trust reposed in them by the people.

With reference to the grievances, Mr. Phaneendra received 39 grievances and they were inquired in to on the spot. He also directed the KSRTC to operate a bus service to the Zilla Panchayat office every half an hour as it was located on the town outskirts.

Mr. Phaneendra later said he was touring the districts to create greater awareness among the public about the function of Lokayukta and its responsibilities. There are people in rural areas who are not aware of the existence of the Lokayukta, he added.

The Upa Lokayuta also held an interaction with officials later in the day as some of them could not attend the morning’s programme as they were part of the Deputy Commissioner’s rural visit.

He said that he has toured six districts so far and the number of complaints in Kodagu were less than expected. He has already covered Mandya, Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar and there was overwhelming response in those districts. Head of the Enquiry Wing Chennakeshava Reddy, Public Prosecutor of Karnataka Lokayukta D. Narayan, Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish, District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary K.B. Prasad, Superintendent of Police M.A. Ayyappa, ZP CEO S. Akash and others were present.