Ensure smooth transportation of essential commodities, police told

A conference-call among different stakeholders with the district in-charge Minister V. Somanna was held on Sunday to ensure smooth passage for vehicles carrying essential commodities.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, President of the Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators Association, highlighted the predicament of farmers to the Minister and senior police officials of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. The Minister drew attention to the Central government directive that vehicles carrying essential commodities including agricultural produce should not be stopped. He gave instructions to officials to comply with the directives and ensure smooth passage of the vehicles so that there was no shortage of any essential commodity during the lockdown period.