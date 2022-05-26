Ensure seeds and fertilizers reach farmers on time: DC

Raichur Deputy Commissioner L. Chandrashekahar Nayak instructed Agriculture Department officers to keep the required stock of seeds and fertilizers for the kharif season.

He was addressing a preliminary meeting in Raichur on Wednesday.

Mr. Nayak said that Agriculture Department officials should provide quality seeds and fertilizers to the farmers and ensure that there is no shortage for the season. Officials should also visit raitha sampark kendras to inspect the required stock of seeds and fertilizers, he added.

Responding to the Deputy Commissioner, Agriculture Department officers said that based on the demand, the seeds will be provided to farmers. The details of the required sowing seeds are as follows: 10,035 quintal of paddy followed by 4,336.75 quintals of red gram, 404 quintals of green gram, 835 quintals of bajra, 147 quintals of corn, and 841 quintals of sunflower.

“The department has taken initiatives to stock the seeds as required,” they added.

Mr. Nayak said that there should not be any shortage in the supply of seeds and fertilizers and he said that all kendras should be ready to distribute the seeds and fertilizers to farmers without any delay.

Nayeem Hussain, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, and Deputy Directors of Lingsugur, Raichur, Manvi, Deodurga, and Sindhanur were present.